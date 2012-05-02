CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Lundbeck keeps year outlook after Q1 lags forecasts

* Q1 EBIT 882 mln DKK vs average forecast 925 mln

* Keeps 2012 profit, revenue guidance

* Says revenue grew when discounting Lexapro revenue

COPENHAGEN, May 2 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck stood by its forecasts for 2012 on Wednesday despite a disappointing first quarter, when sales of its leading drug fell more sharply than expected as it loses patent protection.

First-quarter operating profit fell 32 percent to 882 million Danish crowns ($157 million), missing the average forecast of 925 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales fell to 3.78 billion crowns from 4.1 billion, while analysts had expected 3.86 billion.

Lundbeck has warned earnings will stall until 2015 as top-selling antidepressant Cipralex - sold as Lexapro in the United States and Japan - comes off patent and it invests in new product launches to secure future growth.

Sales of the drug under the name Cipralex fell to 1.47 billion crowns from 1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, below analysts' average estimate of 1.52 billion, and sales as Lexapro tumbled a worse-than-expected 55 percent to 336 million crowns.

The group has warned that from 2013 it stands to lose about 90 percent of revenue from Lexapro in the United Sales, where it is sold by Forest Laboratories, due to generic competition.

For this year, Lundbeck expects to lose about 2 billion of the 2.54 billion crowns Lexapro sales it made in 2011.

The company is working on finding replacements for the drug in products such as Xenazine, which treats involuntary movements associated with Huntington's disease, and Sabril, used to treat seizures and infantile spasms.

Discounting revenue from Lexapro in the United States, the group's first quarter revenue grew by 2 percent, the company said.

"That growth is driven by sales growth for Ebixa, Xenazine and Sabril," Chief Financial Officer Anders Gotzsche said in a statement.

"We are on the way to reach our financial goal for 2012," Gotzsche said.

The company said it expected 2012 operating profit of 2.0-2.5 billion crowns, revenue of 14.5-15.2 billion and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 3.0-3.5 billion crowns.