UPDATE 2-Lundbeck keeps 2011 outlook after Q3 profit falls

* Q3 EBIT 660 mln Danish crowns, vs forecast 786 mln

* Keeps full-year 2011 guidance

* Says Cipralex sales slightly up, Lexapro sales fall

* Shares rise 1.1 percent, outperforming wider market (Adds detail, comment, share price)

By Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh

COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck on Wednesday kept its full-year outlook intact after reporting a fall in third-quarter profits but above-forecast sales of its key Cipralex antidepressant.

Cipralex sales rose to 1.45 billion crowns from 1.39 billion, slightly above analysts' average estimate of 1.44 billion. But sales of Lexapro -- the drug's U.S. trade name -- fell to 498 million crowns from 566 million a year ago, missing an average 564 million forecast by analysts.

The group generates most of its revenue from antidepressant Cipralex, sold as Lexapro in the United States by Forest Laboratories .

"Third-quarter results exceeded our estimates, with the beat largely driven by better product sales," said Jefferies analyst Peter Welford in a note to clients.

Sales of all of Lundbeck's main drugs rose in the third quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier, except for Lexapro sales.

Lundbeck has warned it stands to lose about 90 percent of U.S. sales of Lexapro from 2013 due to generic competition, as the patent on that drug expires in 2012.

Third-quarter operating profit fell to 660 million Danish crowns ($122 million) from 846 million in the same period a year earlier, below analysts' average forecast of 786 million in a Reuters poll.

"The difference is primarily due to rising research and development costs," said Jyske Bank analyst Frank Andersen in a note, adding the costs were related to Lundbeck cutting jobs.

Reporting half-year results in August, the company announced plans to shed 125-175 research and development jobs and add 200-300 sales staff in the U.S. and international markets.

Third-quarter sales rose to 3.98 billion crowns from 3.62 billion in the same period last year, above an average estimate of 3.83 billion in the Reuters poll.

SEEKING PATENT REPLACEMENTS

Lundbeck is working on finding replacements for Cipralex and Lexapro in products such as Xenazine, which treats chorea associated with Huntington's disease, and Sabril, used to treat seizures and infantile spasms.

Revenue from Xenazine rose 12 percent to 193 million crowns while Sabril sales grew 47 percent to 77 million.

"We are now entering a new era with many new product launches," Chief Executive Ulf Wiinberg said in a statement.

"We have expanded on our product diversification and strengthened our long-term growth prospects substantially," Wiinberg said.

Lundbeck said it expected full-year 2011 operating profit of 3.3 billion to 3.6 billion crowns and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the upper end of a 4.3-4.6 billion crowns range.

Full-year revenue outlook was maintained at the high end of a 15.3 billion to 15.8 billion range.

Last year, generic drugs competing with Cipralex were launched in Spain, Norway and Finland, hurting Lundbeck's sales.

Price cuts and healthcare reforms in some European countries have also capped sales of the antidepressant, and the group is looking for new drugs to drive sales.

Lundbeck's shares were up 1 percent at 1025 GMT, against a 0.8 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 healthcare index and 0.7 percent drop in the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index . (Writing by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)