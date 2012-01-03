版本:
Lundbeck says Onfi now available at US pharmacies

COPENHAGEN Jan 3 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Tuesday its epilepsy disorder drug Onfi was now available for prescribing in the United States.

The drug was recently approved by the FDA authorities for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients of two years and older, Lundbeck said.

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome is a rare infant epilepsy disorder.

"We are very pleased that we now can make Onfi available in the U.S.," said head of commercial operations Marie-Laure Pochon in the statement.

