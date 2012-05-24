版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 17:23 BJT

Lundbeck launches ADR programme

COPENHAGEN May 24 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Thursday it was establishing an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)programme with Deutsche bank as depositary bank.

Lundbeck said in a statement the company's ADRs would be available for trading in the United States over-the-counter (OTC) market.

One ADR would represent one ordinary Lundbeck share, it said in the statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐