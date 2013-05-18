Lundbeck says drug shows improvement in depression symptoms

COPENHAGEN May 18 Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck and Japanese partner Takeda said on
Saturday that data from clinical phase III studies with the
antidepressant vortioxetine had shown significant improvement in
patients' symptoms.
Lundbeck said in a statement that the trial showed safety
levels consistent with previously completed studies at lower
doses.
Lundbeck and Takeda submitted vortioxetine, also known as
Brintellix, for regulatory approval in the United States and
Europe at the end of last year.
Industry analysts at Deutsche Bank see the new drug having
sales potential in excess of $1.5 billion and possibly up to $3
billion a year, although consensus forecasts for 2016 are a more
modest $500 million, according to Thomson Reuters Pharma.
Lundbeck hopes the new drug will provide a new source of
revenue as its existing antidepressant, Cipralex, sold as
Lexapro in the United States and Japan, comes off patent
protection.