Lundin awards contracts for Brynhild field

OSLO Nov 11 Swedish oil explorer and producer Lundin Petroleum said on Friday it had awarded contracts to France's Technip and Norway's Aker Solutions for the development of the Brynhild field in the North Sea.

Aker Solutions said in a separate statement the value of its contract was 700 million Norwegian crowns ($122.8 million).

Lundin holds a 50-percent stake in the field, while partners Noreco and Talisman Energy have 20 percent and 30 percent respectively. ($1 = 5.701 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)