UPDATE 2-Lundin Mining shares jump on BHP takeover talk

TORONTO/LONDON Aug 9 Shares of Lundin Mining
(LUN.TO) rose more than 19 percent on Tuesday, after a British
newspaper report cited rumors that mining giant BHP Billiton
(BHP.AX)(BLT.L) could be considering a bid.
The Daily Telegraph's Tuesday edition said in its market
report that Anglo-Australian miner BHP was rumored to be in
talks with zinc producer Nyrstar, previously linked to Lundin's
Zinkgruvan mine in Sweden, over a joint bid for the group.
The report pushed Lundin's shares up 64 Canadian cents to
C$5.05 Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Shares of Lundin have been pummeled in recent months, after
a proposed tie-up with Inmet Mining IMN.TO fell apart and its
hunt for an alternative proposal failed.
As of Monday, Lundin's Toronto-listed shares had fallen
more than 50 percent and were well below their 52-week high of
C$9.31.
Lundin has been considering strategic options since March,
when a proposed C$9 billion ($9.1 billion) tie-up with Canadian
rival Inmet fell apart, but the miner said in May it had
rejected proposals from suitors as inadequate. It also parted
ways with its chief executive, Phil Wright, who stepped down at
the end of June.
Lundin and BHP declined to comment. A spokeswoman for
Nyrstar said the group did not comment on market rumors and
speculation.
BHP has been acquisitive in recent weeks, announcing plans
to buy Petrohawk Energy (HK.N) last month for $12.1 billion. It
agreed earlier this week to acquire a company providing mining
services in the Pilbara iron belt in Western Australia from
Leighton Holdings LEI.AX for $727 million.
Lundin owns a 24 percent stake in Freeport McMoRan's
(FCX.N) massive Tenke-Fungurume copper-cobalt mine in the
Democratic Republic of Congo. It also owns the Neves-Corvo
copper-zinc mine in Portugal, along with other assets in
Sweden, Ireland and Spain.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Orest Wowkodaw raised his rating
on Lundin to "buy" from "hold" on Tuesday, arguing that the
recent selloff in Lundin's shares was overdone.
"While Lundin has encountered operational issues at
Neves-Corvo this year, we view the shares as a relatively
compelling risk/reward tradeoff at current valuation levels,"
said Wowkodaw in a note to clients.
"In our view, the recent selloff is well overdone,
representing an attractive entry point for investors."
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
