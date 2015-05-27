Chile environmental regulator files charges vs Lundin's Candelaria mine

BRIEF-WiLAN subsidiaries enter into license agreements with Nanya Technology
* Wi-Lan - Co's units, North Star Innovations, Inc, PLL Technologies, Inc., have entered into patent license agreements with Nanya Technology Corporation
* Mangrove Partners Master Fund Ltd -on Jan 20, delivered to Peabody, official committee of unsecured creditors backstop commitment letter -sec filing
* Opko Health Inc CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 8,600 shares of Co's common stock on Jan 20 - sec filing