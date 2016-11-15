UPDATE 1-Lundin Mining hopeful of Congo blessing for mine stake sale

(Recasts with CEO interview, adds Freeport comment)
Nov 15 Canada's Lundin Mining Corp is
hopeful that the sale of its stake in the Tenke Fungurume
copper-cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo will not
be challenged by the country's state-owned miner, Lundin's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
Lundin announced earlier it had agreed to sell its 24
percent interest in Tenke, one of the world's largest copper
mines, to Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners for about
$1.14 billion in cash.
The deal comes after Tenke's majority owner, U.S. copper
miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc, agreed in May to sell its 56
percent stake to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) for
$2.65 billion.
Congo state miner Gecamines, which owns 20 percent of Tenke,
has objected to the Freeport sale, saying it was not informed
beforehand and that it has a right to make an offer first for
Freeport's stake if it is to be sold. Freeport denies that
Gecamines has such a right.
Contrary to the Freeport announcement, which came as a
surprise to Gecamines, Lundin had "ample communications with
them months ago," Lundin CEO Paul Conibear said.
As a minority shareholder in Tenke, Lundin's sale of its
stake is also "not the big event," he said in an interview.
The closing of the Freeport sale has been held up for months
while Lundin, which had a right of first offer on Freeport's
stake, weighed its options. With the sale of its stake, Lundin
has now waived that right.
"We anticipate that the sale to CMOC will be completed
before the end of 2016," Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg said
in an email.
The Lundin sale is expected to close in the first half of
2017.
Conibear said Lundin, which also mines zinc and nickel,
plans to use the proceeds from the sale to expand production at
its Neves-Corvo zinc mine in Portugal and for a small expansion
at its Swedish zinc and copper mine.
The Toronto-based miner was also keen to start paying
shareholders a dividend and would make a decision on doing so
soon.
Acquisitions are on the back burner as the company focuses
on existing assets, Conibear said.
"The cupboard's bare right now. It's the first time in five
years that we haven't actively been studying or negotiating an
asset," he said.
Lundin's shares were up 0.79 percent at C$6.40 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
