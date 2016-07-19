Lundin Mining gets extension to bid on Freeport's Congo mine stake

July 19 Lundin Mining Corp has been granted an extension until Sept. 15 to make a bid for Freeport-McMoRan Inc's stake in the Tenke Fungurume mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lundin said on Tuesday. The previous deadline was Aug. 8.

Lundin, a Toronto-based miner, gave no reasons for the extension but said it continued to evaluate its options in connection with its holdings in the mine. Freeport owns 56 percent of the Tenke copper and cobalt mine and Lundin 24 percent. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)