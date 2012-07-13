UPDATE 1-Lundin to invest up to 750mln euros in Portugal-minister

* Expected investment 300 mln-750 mln euros
* Lundin optimistic about meeting 2012 guidance
* Shares up 3.6 percent in Toronto
By Filipa Cunha-Lima
CASTRO VERDE, Portugal, July 13 Canadian-Swedish
group Lundin Mining is expected to invest up to 750
million euros ($914 million) to further expand its Neves Corvo
zinc and copper project in Portugal in the next five years, the
country's economy minister said on Friday.
"There is an investment potential over the next five years
that ranges from 300 million euros to 750 million euros," Alvaro
Santos Pereira told reporters during a visit to the mine and
accompanied by Lundin officials.
He said the investment would benefit from public incentives
to the tune fo 130 million euros, but did not specify.
Michael Hulmes, chief of Iberian operations at Lundin, said
he was optimistic the company would meet its Neves Corvo
guidance for 2012 that estimated copper production of between
52,500 and 57,000 tonnes and zinc output of 30,000 to 40,000
tonnes.
While copper output is expected to be lower than last year's
74,109 tonnes, zinc production should soar from just 4,227
tonnes.
"In the first quarter we performed above expectations and
market guidance and we are expecting to have a good year in
2012," Hulmes said.
"We put guidance out in the market and I think there will
probably be a restatement in the quarterly report, but we are
certainly confident we will get the guidance that's already in
the market. We are optimistic, we should have a solid year".
Lundin shares rose 3.6 percent in Toronto to C$4.06 by 1644
GMT.
Analysts at Handelsbanken said earlier this week Lundin's
annual copper production guidance could be revised higher in the
company's second-quarter report.
Portugal is Europe's fourth-largest copper producer and a
major producer of tin, tungsten and uranium. The debt-laden
nation has been actively offering mining concessions to bring in
additional revenue to depleted state coffers, taking advantage
of rising investment amid high global metals prices.
Neves Corvo produced 16,600 tonnes of copper in the first
quarter, out of the group's total copper production of just over
17,100 tonnes, beating expectations on the back of higher
recovery rates.