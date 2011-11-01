UPDATE 1-Lundin says expansion at mine in DRC to proceed

(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
TORONTO Nov 1 Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), which
owns a minority stake in the massive Tenke Fungurume mine in
Africa, said on Tuesday that majority stakeholder
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N) has approved a planned expansion at
the copper-cobalt mine.
Lundin said in a statement that Freeport's board has
approved the expansion, which will result in a 50 percent
increase in the mine's copper output, once it is complete in
2013.
The $850 million expansion project will boost annual output
from the mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo by about 150
million pounds (68,000 tonnes) of copper cathode.
Funding obligations for expansions at Tenke are split 70:30
between Freeport and Lundin. However, subject to metal prices
being strong, it is expected that the capital cost for the
expansion will be funded out of surplus cash from Tenke's
operations, Lundin said.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Rob Wilson)