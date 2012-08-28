BRIEF-Lundin Mining recommences production at Aguablanca

STOCKHOLM Aug 28 Lundin Mining Corp : * Recommences production at aguablanca * Says full production ramp-up is expected to be achieved in q4/2012 * Says Aguablanca is forecasted to produce between 1,000 - 1,500 tonnes of

nickel and a similar volume of copper in 2012 * Says operation is expected to produce between 5,000 - 7,000 tonnes of both

nickel and copper in 2013 and between 6,000 - 7,000 of both nickel and copper

in 2014