UPDATE 1-Lundin Mining Q4 copper output rises 10 pct

Jan 16 Lundin Mining said copper production rose 10 percent in the fourth quarter, helped partly by strong results at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal.

The company produced 27,488 tonnes of copper in the quarter, up from the 24,908 tonnes a year ago. Zinc production rose 15 percent to 27,053 tonnes.

"Copper production for the quarter from our own operations exceeded expectations while zinc and lead approximated latest guidance," Lundin Chief Executive Paul Conibear said in a statement.

Full-year copper production fell five percent to 75,877 tonnes, mainly due to production issues at Neves-Corvo earlier in 2011.

The company's zinc plant was used to process copper ore in the fourth quarter, which helped make up for lost production.