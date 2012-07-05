US OKs Lupin generic of Pfizer nerve pain drug

July 5 India's Lupin Ltd said it won U.S. approval for a generic version of Pfizer Inc's big-selling Lyrica nerve pain treatment.

A spokesman for Lupin said it has not yet launched its version of Lyrica, which is also known as pregabalin.

Lyrica tallied U.S. sales of about $1.8 billion for the year ended in March, Lupin said, citing data from IMS Health Inc.