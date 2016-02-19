版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 20日 星期六 00:46 BJT

FTC requires Lupin, Gavis to divest drugs for deal approval

Feb 19 Lupin Ltd and Gavis Pharmaceuticals LLC must divest two drugs for the Indian generic drugmaker's proposed $880 million acquisition of Gavis to go through, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said.

The FTC's proposed consent order requires the companies to divest the drugs, used to treat bacterial infections and ulcerative colitis, to G&W Laboratories to address anticompetetive concerns. (1.usa.gov/1QOj0su)

Lupin, India's third-largest drugmaker by sales, last year said it would buy Gavis to revive flagging growth in the United States. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

