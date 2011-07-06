UPDATE 1-Lupus Capital H1 sales down; sees no improvement in UK, US

* H1 sales fall 6 pct to 125 mln stg

* Sees H1 EBITA 15.5 mln stg vs 17.3 mln stg yr ago

* Says trading conditions remained tough in UK, US building markets

July 6 Lupus Capital posted a 6 percent drop in first-half sales as trading conditions remained tough in its key markets in UK and the United States, and the building materials firm does not expect any improvements in those markets in 2011.

Lupus, which focuses on the British and U.S. residential housing markets, said it expects first-half underlying earnings before income tax and amortization (EBITA) to be about 15.5 million pounds ($24.9 million), down from 17.3 million pounds last year.

"Pricing pressures continued to affect our key raw materials purchases of steel and oil derivative products as well as imported finished goods," the company said in a statement.

January-June sales fell 6 percent to 125 million pounds.

British new construction orders suffered their biggest fall since 1987 in the first three months of 2011, raising concerns that the sector may continue to be a drag on the economy in the second quarter of this year.

In January, the company had said it did not expect end market conditions to improve materially in the United States and UK in 2011.

Lupus Capital's shares, which have lost nearly 17 percent over the past three months, closed at 116 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at about 150.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)