Ex-GM vice chair joins electric powertrain company

Sept 26 Bob Lutz, the former vice chairman of General Motors Co (GM.N) and one of the executives responsible for pushing development of the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid car, has joined the board of electric powertrain maker Via Motors.

GM had hired its outspoken former product development czar as a part-time adviser earlier this month.

Privately held Via makes an electric powertrain for GM's Chevy Silverado full-size pickup truck, and plans to offer that technology for Ford Motor Co's (F.N) F-150 large pickup by early next year, and then commercial vans and sport utility vehicles, a company spokesman said.

"In my long career ... I considered the Chevy Volt the most important car we had yet made," Lutz said in a statement. "I am now pleased to join Via Motors to expand the vision of extended range electric vehicles and help build the next generation of electrified trucks, vans and SUVs."

Via plans to sell extended-range electric vehicles to corporate fleet customers starting in July and expand to the consumer market two years later by offering its technology through automakers as an installed option, the spokesman said.

During his 47 years in the auto industry, Lutz, 79, also held senior positions at Ford Motor Co (F.N), Chrysler and BMW (BMWG.DE).

Lutz left as GM's head of product development in May 2010, after the company's restructuring in a government-funded bankruptcy and before its initial public offering of stock. At the time, he had clashed with then-Chief Executive Officer Ed Whitacre.

Since leaving GM, Lutz continued to meet with current product development chief Mary Barra on an informal basis. On Sept. 2, GM said it had hired him as a consultant. [ID:nN1E7810T2]

Lutz began his auto career in 1963 at GM and rejoined the U.S. automaker in 2001 at the invitation of then-CEO Rick Wagoner. As head of product development, he pushed for the development of the plug-in electric Volt now on sale.

Lutz, who was born in Zurich and maintains a home in Switzerland, was a U.S. Marine Corps jet pilot in the late 1950s and early 1960s. At GM, he was known for commuting by helicopter from his home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to the automaker's Warren, Michigan, technical center.

Earlier this year, Lutz published "Car Guys Vs Bean Counters," a memoir of his time at GM that chronicles how the automaker allowed short-term financial considerations to trump investment in vehicle quality and design. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)