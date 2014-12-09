UPDATE 1-New Luxembourg leaks reveal Disney, Koch Industries tax deals

(Adds details of political repercussions of revelations
By Tom Bergin
LONDON Dec 9 Tax deals that entertainment giant
Walt Disney Co., commodities group Koch Industries
and others agreed with the Luxembourg authorities
were revealed on Tuesday by the International Consortium of
Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
The ICIJ said the two companies engaged in complex
restructurings, and channeled hundreds of millions of dollars in
profits between 2009 and 2013 through Luxembourg subsidiaries
that enjoyed tax rates of less than 1 percent.
The revelations follow earlier ICIJ releases which prompted
an EU parliament no-confidence vote on the European Commission's
new president, Jean-Claude Juncker. Juncker, who had overseen
the Grand Duchy's tax policies for two decades as finance
minister and later prime minister, survived the vote.
A spokesman for Luxembourg's finance ministry declined
comment on the latest disclosures citing leaked documents.
"Koch companies conduct their business lawfully, and they
pay taxes in accordance with applicable laws," Koch spokesman
Robert Tappan said in an emailed statement.
Disney was not immediately available for comment.
Disney established an inter-company bank in Luxembourg which
then extended high interest loans to operating affiliates in
countries like France, thus reducing their taxable income, the
ICIJ said.
Advisory group Ernst and Young (EY) advised Disney and Koch
on their arrangements, the consortium said. Other companies
whose tax deals appear in the latest leaks include Hong
Kong-based conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa, private equity group
Warburg Pincus, and Microsoft subsidiary Skype.
Microsoft said it followed the law in all the countries
where it operated. Warbug Pincus declined to comment.
Hutchison and EY were not immediately available for comment.
The ICIJ's first set of Luxembourg tax deal revelations,
published on Nov. 5, were based on files from accounting group
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
That prompted a UK parliamentary panel on Monday to accuse
PwC of organizing tax avoidance on an "industrial scale".
In addition to EY, the latest set of documents include files
from the other two of the "Big 4" accounting firms: Deloitte and
KPMG. KPMG said its code of conduct required employees to act
lawfully and ethically. Deloitte was not immediately available
for comment.
Tax avoidance is legal but companies which use complex
structures to reduce their tax bills are coming under increasing
scrutiny from the public, and legislators internationally, who
have promised to crack down on the practices.
The EC was already investigating the legality of tax deals
similar to those revealed by the ICIJ, that countries including
Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Ireland agreed with
multinationals in recent decades.
The Nov ICIJ leaks boosted calls for greater harmonization
of European tax laws.
