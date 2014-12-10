UPDATE 3-New Luxembourg leaks reveal Disney, Koch Industries tax deals

(Rewrites first paragraph, adds Luxembourg comment)
By Tom Bergin
LONDON Dec 10 Walt Disney Co,
commodities group Koch Industries and others agreed
deals in Luxembourg that could have delivered huge tax savings,
a group of investigative journalists has reported, heightening
an international debate on corporate tax avoidance.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
(ICIJ) said the two companies engaged in complex restructurings
and channeled hundreds of millions of dollars in profits between
2009 and 2013 through Luxembourg subsidiaries that enjoyed tax
rates of less than 1 percent.
The disclosures released on Tuesday follow earlier releases
from the ICIJ, described on its website as a global network of
journalists who collaborate on investigative stories, which
prompted an EU parliament no-confidence vote on the European
Commission's new president Jean-Claude Juncker.
Juncker, who had overseen the Grand Duchy's tax policies for
two decades as finance minister and later prime minister,
survived the vote.
Luxembourg's finance ministry said on Wednesday its system
for issuing advance rulings to companies, outlining how the tax
authority would treat their transactions, was "compliant with
international and national law".
It added: "The way in which these documents were acquired is
highly questionable".
Koch spokesman Robert Tappan said in an email: "Koch
companies conduct their business lawfully and they pay taxes in
accordance with applicable laws."
Disney established an inter-company bank in Luxembourg which
then extended high-interest loans to operating affiliates in
countries such as France, thus reducing their taxable income,
the ICIJ said.
Disney spokeswoman Zenia Mucha said the report was
deliberately misleading. "Disney's global tax rate has averaged
34 percent over the last five years ... The ruling has not
meaningfully affected the taxes we pay in any jurisdiction
globally."
TAX DEALS
Advisory group EY advised Disney and Koch on their
arrangements, the ICIJ said. Other companies whose tax deals
appear in the latest leaks include Hong Kong-based Hutchison
Whampoa Ltd, private equity group Warburg Pincus
and Microsoft Corp subsidiary Skype.
Microsoft said it followed the law in all the countries
where it operated. Warbug Pincus declined comment.
Hutchison and EY were not immediately available for comment.
The ICIJ's first set of Luxembourg revelations, published on
Nov. 5, were based on files from accounting group
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
That prompted a UK parliamentary panel on Monday to accuse
PwC of organizing tax avoidance on an "industrial scale."
In addition to EY, the latest set of documents include files
from the other two of the "Big 4" accounting firms,
Deloitte and KPMG. KPMG said its code of
conduct required employees to act lawfully and ethically.
Deloitte was not immediately available for comment.
Tax avoidance is legal but companies which use complex
structures to reduce their tax bills are coming under scrutiny
from legislators internationally, who have promised to crack
down on the practices.
The European Commission was already investigating the
legality of tax deals similar to those revealed by the ICIJ,
that countries including Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Ireland
agreed with multinationals in recent decades.
The ICIJ leaks have boosted calls for greater harmonization
of European tax laws.
