UPDATE 1-Luxfer delays IPO - underwriter

* Cites market conditions
* Co had priced ADSs at $13-$15 apiece
Dec 14 Luxfer Holdings Plc, a maker of
high-performance materials and gas cylinders, delayed its
initial public offering citing market conditions, an underwriter
told Reuters.
On Tuesday, Sanchez Energy priced its IPO below the expected
price range, while real estate investment company Gazit-Globe
cut the size of its offering, as companies without the dotcom
tag fail to attract enough investor interest.
Earlier this month, Luxfer filed with U.S. regulators to
raise up to $185.4 million in the IPO of its American depositary
shares.
The U.K.-based company had intended to list the shares on
the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'LXFR'.
Jefferies, Credit Suisse, KeyBanc Capital Markets and
Dahlman Rose & Co were underwriting the offering.