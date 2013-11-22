版本:
BRIEF-Luxoft announces pricing of public offering by selling shareholder

Nov 21 Luxoft Holding Inc : * Announces pricing of public offering by selling shareholder * Says public offering of 2.8 million of its class a ordinary shares priced at

$34.00 class a ordinary share * Says offering consists entirely of shares sold by rus lux limited * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
