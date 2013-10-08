UPDATE 1-Luxottica CEO sees solid Q3, currency weakness weighs

MILAN Oct 8 Italy's Luxottica, the
world's biggest premium eye wear maker by sales, recorded
"solid" revenues in the third quarter, although the strength of
the euro affected its results, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
"We're happy with another solid quarter in terms of top
line," chief executive Andrea Guerra told an investor day in
Cincinnati, United States, in a presentation that was broadcast
on the company's website.
In a statement, he used the same adjective for the company's
performance in the first nine months, and said he expected
profitability to be in line with revenues. Guerra gave no
figures, however.
Luxottica, which owns the Ray-Ban and Oliver Peoples brands
and makes glasses under licence for the Armani Group, saw net
profit rise 12.5 percent to 218 million euros ($296 million) in
the second quarter. It releases third quarter earnings on Oct.
29.
Guerra said Luxottica was having to cope with "unbelievable
currency fluctuations" in countries including but not limited to
the United States.
Luxottica makes around 60 percent of its sales in North
America. The U.S. dollar hit an 8-month low against a basket of
currencies last week amid concerns over a standoff on the
federal budget and the U.S. debt ceiling.
Shares in Luxottica have been volatile over the past week,
hitting a three-month low during trading on Tuesday. Traders
said selling was likely to be the result of concerns over its
U.S. exposure.
Guerra said the deadlock in Washington had had a direct
impact on Luxottica's Oakley brand, which owns Eye Safety
Systems, a provider of eyewear to the U.S. military.
"We had a little bit of our Oakley military budget which has
been widely cut by authorities," Guerra said.
However, Guerra maintained that North America was a
"structurally growing market" for the company. A Luxottica
statement quoted an industry estimate that the value of the
North American eye wear market could grow from $35.5 billion
currently to $44-47 billion by 2020.