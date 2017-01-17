UPDATE 1-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report

(Recasts and adds details and Del Vecchio quotes)
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of
Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will
consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the
United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted
as saying on Tuesday.
The companies agreed on Monday a 46 billion euro ($49
billion) merger to create a global eyewear powerhouse with
annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros. They said the
combined business would be listed in Paris.
"The double listing is an option on the table which we will
evaluate in the next days, and so will the listing on the U.S.
market," said Del Vecchio in an interview with Italian newspaper
Corriere della Sera.
The all-share deal is aimed at helping the two businesses
take full advantage of expected strong demand for prescription
spectacles and sunglasses, in a market worth 95 billion euros.
It also removes - for the time being - uncertainty over
succession at Luxottica, which has lost three CEOs since 2014
because of divergences with Del Vecchio.
Del Vecchio rejected the idea that Luxottica was being sold
off to the French and said that although his family investment
company would dilute its position it would remain the biggest
shareholder in EssilorLuxottica.
"The Luxottica world will always firmly remain Italian, with
its head in Milan and its heart in the Belluno mountains," Del
Vecchio said, referring to the manufacturer's base in the
mountain town of Agordo.
Through holding Delfin, the 81-year-old tycoon will be the
biggest shareholder of the combined group, with a stake of
between 31 percent and 38 percent.
Del Vecchio, who returned to the helm of his company two
years ago, will be the CEO and executive chairman of the merged
group.
Despite his hands-on-role in Luxottica, he said that "as
soon as I will realise that my presence is not essential I will
leave any executive position in the group."
He added past organisational changes in Luxottica, much
criticised by the market, were "essential to have a stronger and
more modern company capable of facing (the merger)".
($1 = 0.9387 euros)
(Reporting by Milan newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)