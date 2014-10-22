Luxottica says P&G top manager to join as co-CEO in January

MILAN Oct 22 Luxottica said on
Wednesday a senior Procter & Gamble manager would take on
as co-chief executive from early January, as the Italian eyewear
group strives to rebuild its top management team after losing
two CEOs in as many months.
The Milan-based company said in a statement P&G's Adil
Mehboob-Khan would flank Massimo Vian, the group's Chief
Operating Officer who Luxottica said last week would become
co-CEO in charge of operations and product.
Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio will propose at a board
meeting on Oct. 29 to temporarily entrust all executive
responsibilities to Vian making him CEO of the group until
Mehboob-Khan's arrival.
Del Vecchio, who owns 61 percent of Luxottica, will also
propose the board next week to appoint Mehboob-Khan as
non-executive board member.
