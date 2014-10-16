Luxottica denies exit of top managers for marketing, licenses

MILAN Oct 16 Italy's Luxottica on
Thursday denied press reports that two top managers in charge of
marketing and licenses had plans to leave the luxury eyewear
maker following the departure of a second chief executive in as
many months.
Reports in Italian press said that Chief Marketing Officer
Fabio D'Angelantonio and Antonio Miyakawa, Senior Adviser
Strategic Parnerships for Licensing and Style, wanted to resign.
"We deny that Fabio d'Angelantonio and Antonio Miyakawa plan
to leave. They are people who play a key role within the group
and have a long-term commitment to Luxottica," a spokesowman
said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)