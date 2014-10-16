版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 16日 星期四 16:39 BJT

Luxottica denies exit of top managers for marketing, licenses

MILAN Oct 16 Italy's Luxottica on Thursday denied press reports that two top managers in charge of marketing and licenses had plans to leave the luxury eyewear maker following the departure of a second chief executive in as many months.

Reports in Italian press said that Chief Marketing Officer Fabio D'Angelantonio and Antonio Miyakawa, Senior Adviser Strategic Parnerships for Licensing and Style, wanted to resign.

"We deny that Fabio d'Angelantonio and Antonio Miyakawa plan to leave. They are people who play a key role within the group and have a long-term commitment to Luxottica," a spokesowman said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐