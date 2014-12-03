Luxottica signs deal with Intel to develop computerised eyewear

MILAN Dec 3 Italy's Luxottica is
joining forces with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp to
develop hi-tech glasses as the world's largest eyewear group
pushes further into so-called wearable technology.
The deal with Intel, which the two companies announced on
Wednesday, is the second such agreement for Luxottica following
a partnership it sealed with Google Inc earlier this
year to manufacture and distribute Internet-connected glasses.
The latest multi-year research and development accord, for
which the companies provided no financial details, is aimed at
producing frames that are "as intelligent and functional as they
are beautiful", Luxottica Chief Executive Massimo Vian said in a
statement.
The first glasses are expected to launch next year.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)