Luxottica, Intel launch "virtual coach" Oakley glasses

MILAN Oct 3 Italian eyewear group Luxottica said on Monday it was launching new "smart" glasses for athletes with a voice-activated coaching system jointly developed by its Oakley sports brand and chip maker Intel .

The new glasses, dubbed "Radar Pace", will be sold on the Oakley.com website and in some stores of the Californian brand that Luxottica acquired in 2007.

The glasses can create a personalised training programme for athletes by interpreting data in real time. (Reporting by Valentina Za)