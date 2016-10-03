Luxottica, Intel launch "virtual coach" Oakley glasses

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MILAN Oct 3 Italian eyewear group Luxottica said on Monday it was launching new "smart" glasses for athletes with a voice-activated coaching system jointly developed by its Oakley sports brand and chip maker Intel .
The new glasses, dubbed "Radar Pace", will be sold on the Oakley.com website and in some stores of the Californian brand that Luxottica acquired in 2007.
The glasses can create a personalised training programme for athletes by interpreting data in real time. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.