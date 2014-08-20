UPDATE 1-Luxottica chief executive close to leaving - newspapers

(Adds details, background, share price reaction)

MILAN Aug 20 Andrea Guerra, chief executive of Italy's Luxottica, is close to leaving the eyewear group after differences of opinion with founder and chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio, several newspapers said on Wednesday.

Luxottica, whose brands include Ray-Ban and Oakley, declined to comment. The company's shares were down 4.5 percent in morning trade.

Guerra, who earlier this year was tipped to become a minister in Matteo Renzi's government, is credited with helping turn family controlled Luxottica into the world's largest eyewear maker by revenue.

But according to a report in Corriere della Sera, relations between Guerra and patriarch Del Vecchio soured after Guerra's recent deal with Google to market its Internet-connected spectacles.

The paper cited a source close to Guerra as saying the next move was in the hands of 79-year-old Del Vecchio, one of Italy's richest men who owns 66.5 percent of Luxottica.

"He (Guerra) is a good manager and the stock is reacting. But the company was created by Del Vecchio, not Guerra," said Roberto Lottici, a fund manager at Ifigest who said he had bought Luxottica's shares on Wednesday morning.

Under Guerra, Luxottica has become a world leader in its sector through innovation and acquisitions, including the purchase of U.S. sports eyewear firm Oakley in 2007. Last year, the group had sales of 7.3 billion euros ($9.7 billion).

Since he became CEO in 2004, shares in Luxottica have nearly trebled in value. (1 US dollar = 0.7522 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi.; Editing by David Holmes and Erica Billingham)