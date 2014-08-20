UPDATE 1-Luxottica chief executive close to leaving - newspapers

(Adds details, background, share price reaction)
MILAN Aug 20 Andrea Guerra, chief executive of
Italy's Luxottica, is close to leaving the eyewear
group after differences of opinion with founder and chairman
Leonardo Del Vecchio, several newspapers said on Wednesday.
Luxottica, whose brands include Ray-Ban and Oakley, declined
to comment. The company's shares were down 4.5 percent in
morning trade.
Guerra, who earlier this year was tipped to become a
minister in Matteo Renzi's government, is credited with helping
turn family controlled Luxottica into the world's largest
eyewear maker by revenue.
But according to a report in Corriere della Sera, relations
between Guerra and patriarch Del Vecchio soured after Guerra's
recent deal with Google to market its
Internet-connected spectacles.
The paper cited a source close to Guerra as saying the next
move was in the hands of 79-year-old Del Vecchio, one of Italy's
richest men who owns 66.5 percent of Luxottica.
"He (Guerra) is a good manager and the stock is reacting.
But the company was created by Del Vecchio, not Guerra," said
Roberto Lottici, a fund manager at Ifigest who said he had
bought Luxottica's shares on Wednesday morning.
Under Guerra, Luxottica has become a world leader in its
sector through innovation and acquisitions, including the
purchase of U.S. sports eyewear firm Oakley in 2007. Last year,
the group had sales of 7.3 billion euros ($9.7 billion).
Since he became CEO in 2004, shares in Luxottica have nearly
trebled in value.
(1 US dollar = 0.7522 euro)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; additional reporting by Silvia
Aloisi.; Editing by David Holmes and Erica Billingham)