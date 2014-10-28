Luxottica dual CEO structure a test of a management textbook no-no

| MILAN
MILAN Oct 28 The recent management overhaul at
Luxottica is testing one of the corporate world's textbook
no-no's: dual CEOs.
The world's biggest eyewear maker last week announced that
veteran Procter & Gamble manager Adil Mehboob-Khan would
be chief executive together with longtime Luxottica manager
Massimo Vian. The appointments are expected to be rubber-stamped
at a board meeting on Wednesday.
Mehboob-Kahn, who spent 27 years at Procter & Gamble
including as head of its salon professional division, is due to
oversee distribution, while Vian will supervise operations and
products.
The new C-suite structure is an attempt by the maker of
Oakley and Ray Ban sunglasses to draw a line under two difficult
months during which the company lost two successive chief
executives, including 10-year veteran boss Andrea Guerra, who
left after disagreements with founder and majority owner
Leonardo Del Vecchio.
The departures undermined Luxottica's reputation as one of
the rare family-owned European companies that had successfully
handed management to independent outsiders.
Luxottica says the dual CEO model better suits the company's
73,000 employees and its vast wholesale and retail distribution
network that spans from the United States to China.
Del Vecchio, who rose up from a Milan orphanage to become
one of Europe's richest men, assured employees in an internal
email that he will not be directly involved in the family
business once the new management set-up is in place in January.
Yet another reason for the new two-headed approach,
according to current and former Luxottica managers, is that the
79-year-old patriarch is loathe to concentrate power in one
independent executive again after his falling out with Guerra.
"There is a clear intent on the part of the majority
shareholder to divide power, in addition to responsibilities,"
said Maurizia Iachino Leto di Priolo of executive search firm
key2people.
Two at the helm is a risky proposition for companies,
management experts say.
John Morris, a faculty adviser at the UCLA Anderson School
of Management, said the danger with splitting the top job is
that it can send the wrong signal to the market about company
strategy, and that it leads to less accountability at the top.
"The adoption of a co-CEO model is often a symptom of
weakness. Having two people at the same level shows that the
company is undecided about its leadership and it invites too
much confusion," he said.
"Somebody has to be accountable, even if one is doing sales
and marketing and the other is doing operations. ... You don't
have a boat with two captains," he added.
Morris said the set-up, if used, should only be a temporary
arrangement.
The since de-merged DaimlerChrysler, as well as the now
renamed Blackberry maker Research In Motion, are examples of
companies that ditched dual CEO structures along the way.
One of the reasons the planned $35 billion merger of
advertising companies Publicis and Omnicom Group
fell apart was because the chief executives of each
company couldn't work out how to share the top job of the
combined entity.
The dual chiefs model is particularly popular in Italy among
family companies, largely because it allows siblings or other
family members to share control. According to Guido Corbetta, a
family-business expert at Milan's Bocconi University, more than
one-third of Italian family-owned businesses with annual
revenues of more than 50 million euros have at least two bosses.
Corbetta says that evidence points to companies performing
better when there is only one person in charge, though he adds
the differences are not huge.
Among the successful examples are brothers Pietro and
Michele Buzzi who have been heading Italian cement maker Buzzi
UniCem since 2006.
In the rest of Europe, Germany's biggest bank Deutsche Bank
has been run since May 2012 by two chief executives.
And Swiss luxury group Richemont had two co-CEOs
who successfully managed the group during the year that founder
Johann Rupert took as sabbatical before returning as chairman in
September. In Richemont's case, the joint chiefs had both been
with the group a long time and had worked together on several
occasions, people who have watched the company closely say.
Well-defined roles and a powerful board of directors to
oversee the business are key ingredients, experts say.
"You need a strong board, clear division of powers and good
affinity between the two people for the recipe to work," said
Alessandro Zattoni, an academic and co-editor in chief of an
international review of corporate governance.
Luxottica is due to appoint a new board in the spring. This
month the company lost independent board member Roger Abravanel.
According to a person close to the board, he quit after Del
Vecchio rejected his proposal to revert to a single CEO model.
HIT THE GROUND RUNNING
The new team will need to hit the ground running. In the
first half of 2015, Luxottica plans to launch its
Internet-connected Google glasses that the Italian company has
developed with the U.S. tech giant.
The Google Glass deal was forged almost single-handedly by
Guerra, according to people familiar with the matter, and it
remains to be seen how the new Luxottica chiefs will now
implement it. Also slated for early 2015 is Luxottica's first
collection of its Michael Kors-branded glasses.
Longer-term, Luxottica's challenges are focused on
sustaining its growth pace. The company enjoys a dominant
position in its sector with annual sales of 7.3 billion euros,
nearly seven times those of its closest rival Safilo.
Sales more than doubled during Guerra's 10-year tenure.
Having successfully bought companies over the past 15 years,
it is now left with fewer potentially attractive targets. Citi
analysts recently wrote that Luxottica may try selling smaller
and poorly performing shops for prescription glasses in the
United States in order to focus more on premium frames and
sunglasses, especially in emerging markets.
A "transformational deal" such as the tie-up with French
lens manufacturer Essilor that Luxottica explored but
did not pursue also remains a possibility, Citi said.
GLOBAL BENCHMARK
Del Vecchio drew praise as a rare example of a founder who
allowed professionals to run his business.
In 2004 he passed over his eldest son Claudio, a successful
manager in his own right as the CEO of U.S. clothing brand
Brooks Brothers, in order to take on Guerra.
Claudio Del Vecchio, who ran Luxottica's U.S. business for
15 years until 1997, said last week that neither he nor his five
siblings had personal ambitious at Luxottica.
For nearly all of Guerra's stewardship, the elder Del
Vecchio largely stayed out of business affairs while the
company's share price tripled.
In February of this year, Italian newspapers began to speak
of Guerra as a possible minister in the new government of Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi. Guerra was silent for several days,
before officially denying that he would take such a post.
According to former and current executives, the delay
angered Del Vecchio, who began to consider a management change.
Shortly afterwards, the patriarch also began getting more
involved in the business, showing up more at company
headquarters and overseeing an office move into a modern
building in central Milan over the summer, these people said.
Luxottica declined to make Del Vecchio available for
comment.
When Guerra left in September, Luxottica hired an insider,
Enrico Cavatorta, chief financial officer since 1999. But
Cavatorta resigned after six weeks on the job because he felt he
didn't have the autonomy to run the business as he saw fit,
according to people close to the executive. Cavatorta did not
answer a request for comment.
The successive departures and fears that Del Vecchio was
backtracking on his longtime strategy of leaving the running of
his company to professional management hit Luxottica shares but
they have since mostly recovered.
Investors also began to fret that Del Vecchio's big family,
including six children from three relationships, would have a
greater influence on company decisions.
In his letter to employees last week Del Vecchio said his
return to a more active role at the company was only temporary
and that he would once again take a step back.
He also said his "numerous and complex" family had not had
any influence over the recent management changes at Luxottica.
He signed the letter "your founder".
