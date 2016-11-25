Luxottica buys remaining 63.2 pct of Salmoiraghi & Vigano

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Nov 25 Italian eyewear group Luxottica said on Friday it had exercised an option to acquire the remaining 63.2 percent stake in Salmoiraghi & Vigano, taking control of one of the country's leading optical chains.
Luxottica first invested in Salmoiraghi & Vigano, whose shops are present in some of Italy's prime retail locations, in 2012 to help expand the chain and give it financial resources to fend off any potential foreign buyers.
The deal is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2017, Luxottica said.
Since founder and top shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio returned to the helm at Luxottica two years ago as executive chairman, the maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses has stepped up investments to boost its retail presence.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.