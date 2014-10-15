BREAKINGVIEWS-Luxury needs a new price tag

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Pierre Briançon
LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pity the luxury
goods maker, at the unhappy confluence of a sad Autumn's gloomy
news flows. Asia was already slowing, and a crackdown on Chinese
corruption and "gift-giving" was hurting business. Luxury shares
have already underperformed the wider market for two years. Yet
even as Beijing drinkers cut down on cognac, investors have yet
to sober up. Valuations look stretched, and business strategies
that once seemed clever no longer suit the times. The industry
needs a new price tag.
Mulberry, the UK leather goods maker, recently gave
up on its attempt to crack the rarefied market of
ultra-expensive handbags. That, together with a drop in tourists
shopping in the UK, prompted it to cut its pretax profit
forecast for the year.
French conglomerate LVMH, whose Louis Vuitton
marque has long tried the same upmarket strategy, has struggled
to convince investors it is a good idea. Its shares are down 13
percent in the last year, against a near-5 percent drop for the
French market as a whole. At least sales in Europe and the
United States kept growing in the third quarter, making up for
persistent weakness in Asia.
LVMH has company. Shares of French arch-rival Kering
, the owner of Gucci, are also down 13 percent over the
same period, while Switzerland's Richemont's fell more
than 17 percent.
Even after these falls, most of the luxury giants still
trade at more than 15 times forward earnings. Those who seem to
defy the odds, like Hermes, are even pricier. The
handbag maker trades on a forward multiple of 25, even after a
10 percent drop of its share price in the last year.
These valuations look hard to justify as headwinds persist.
The traditional Russian customer, oligarch or not, confronts a
20 percent fall of the rouble, in dollar terms, since the
beginning of the year. Meanwhile Europe is probably in
recession, and emerging markets aren't growing as fast as
forecast. But that's the thing about luxury - you rarely get a
bargain.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Shares of LVMH rose 0.8 percent by 0830 GMT on Oct. 15,
after the French company said sales were up 4 percent in the
third quarter on a comparable basis, as its Europe and U.S.
markets helped make up for weakness in Asia. The French drinks
and luxury conglomerate's shares have fallen 13 percent in the
last 12 months.
- LVMH pointed to an uncertain economic and financial
environment, but did not give a full-year financial target.
- Mulberry said on Oct. 14 that overall sales dropped 17
percent in the six months to September and slashed its profit
forecast for the third time this year. Shares of the UK handbag
maker are down 37 percent this year.
- LVMH release bit.ly/ZYX23l
- Mulberry trading update bit.ly/ZYX0bJ
- Reuters: Mulberry hit by drop in tourists, strategy shift
- Reuters: Luxury group LVMH posts improved Q3 sales growth
