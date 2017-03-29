Top EU court to weigh in on luxury brands' attempts to ban online sales

* Online marketplaces say blanket bans are anti-competitive
* Mass market products retailers also try to curb online
sales
* European Commission wants more cross-border online sales
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 29 Europe's top court will begin
a landmark case on Thursday which could determine whether luxury
goods companies can stop retailers from selling their products
via marketplaces such as Amazon or eBay.
Owners of luxury brands have been fighting with online
retailers for the last decade, arguing that they should have the
right to choose who distributes their products to protect their
luxury image and exclusivity.
Online platforms dispute this, saying that such restrictive
distribution deals are anti-competitive and hurt consumers.
The dispute is in the spotlight now because of the European
Commission's push for more cross-border online sales to boost
growth and jobs, and catch up with the United States and Asia.
The case before the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the
European Union (ECJ) concerns German company Coty, a subsidiary
of U.S. beauty products maker Coty Inc, which wants to
stop a retailer from selling its goods on online marketplaces
such as Amazon.
Coty says this breaches its agreement with the retailer
which prohibits the sale of its products via third parties. The
case originally went to a court in Germany which subsequently
asked the ECJ for guidance.
The EU court's ruling will be crucial because more and more
companies, and not just luxury brands, are seeking to curb sales
of their products online, Thomas Graf, a partner at law firm
Cleary Gottlieb, said.
"The case may matter for some products, like luxury
products, more. But it has general implications because it deals
with the conditions that suppliers can define for selling via
online channels, such as marketplaces," Graf said.
"Several of the cases that have come up in Germany for
example involved school bags."
Lobby group Computer & Communications Industry Association
(CCIA), whose members include Amazon, eBay, Facebook,
Google, Rakuten and Yahoo, agreed
that the problem was a broader one than just luxury good
companies protecting their turf.
"We do not consider this to be a 'fight' with or against
luxury brands," CCIA director Jakob Kucharczyk, said.
"This issue is far more relevant because online marketplace
bans are imposed with respect to a range of day-to-day, mass
market products which makes them anti-competitive and
unjustifiable. That's the real problem, not a handful of
high-end luxury brands that don't use outside distributors," he
said, without giving any examples.
A court adviser is expected to give a non-binding
recommendation in about six months, followed by the court
judgment a few months later.
The case is C-230 Coty Germany.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)