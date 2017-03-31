UPDATE 2-Coty says not against online sales, wants to protect luxury brands

* Top brands want to choose distributors or ban online sales
* Online platforms say curbs, bans are anti-competitive
* Germany says don't block innovative distribution networks
* France says online sales curbs safeguard brands' prestige
By Foo Yun Chee
LUXEMBOURG, March 30 German beauty products
maker Coty rejected claims that its distribution policies imply
a blanket ban on online sales, arguing that its main concern was
to safeguard the cachet of its luxury brands such as Marc
Jacobs, Calvin Klein and Chloe.
The comments by the company, part of U.S. group Coty Inc
, came in a landmark case which could determine whether
luxury goods companies can stop retailers from selling their
products via online marketplaces such as Amazon or eBay
.
Brand owners have for the past decade argued they should
have the right to choose their distributors to protect their
image and exclusivity. Online platforms say such curbs are
anti-competitive and hurt small businesses.
The issue is significant for Europe which accounts for 70
percent of global luxury sales.
The company told Europe's top court that its dispute with
German retailer Parfumerie Akzente, which sells Coty's goods on
sites including Amazon against its wishes, was not about
imposing a ban on such trade.
The company's agreements preventing retailers from selling
on third-party online platforms are aimed at preserving the
image and quality of its products, its lawyer Andreas Lubberger
told the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ).
Coty brought the original case in a Frankfurt court which
subsequently sought guidance from the ECJ.
Parfumerie Akzente's lawyer Oliver Spieker questioned the
validity of Coty's arguments. The company has 26 shops and owns
the second biggest online site for perfumes and cosmetics in
Germany.
The German government, a proponent of online trade, said
online platforms were key outlets for small- and medium-sized
enterprises.
"Restrictions must never be abused in order to close off new
innovative formats of distribution," its lawyer Thomas Henze
said.
eBay said in a statement it was vital to remove restrictions
that prevent small and medium-sized businesses from growing and
succeeding.
"Platform bans allow brands to keep prices artificially high
and restrict consumer choice," the company said.
Luxembourg sees a blanket ban as disproportionate and
unjustified, its lawyer Philippe-Emmanuel Partsch said. Amazon's
European headquarters is located there.
France, home to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and
Chanel, sprang to Coty's defence.
Online curbs safeguard the prestige and image of such
products, Julie Bousin, lawyer for the French government, said.
Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands and Austria also intervened
in the case. An ECJ court adviser will issue a non-binding
opinion in coming months. Judges, who follow such
recommendations in four out of five cases, will rule shortly
after that.
The case is C-230 Coty Germany.
