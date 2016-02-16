Furla confirms the rise and rise of accessible luxury

| PARIS
PARIS Feb 16 Italian handbag maker Furla has
seen full-year comparable sales rise by 23 percent, confirming
consumers' growing appetite for accessible luxury brands while
demand for bigger, more expensive labels continues to wane.
Family-controlled Furla said on Tuesday it had doubled
turnover in the past five years, helped by store openings, to
339 million euros ($378.70 million), up 30 percent at current
currencies last year alone.
France's Longchamp, which operates in the same price
category of 200-500 euros for a leather handbag, also enjoyed
solid growth last year , with sales rising 10 percent at
constant currencies to 566 million euros, up from 8 percent
growth in 2014.
"I think there is a certain luxury fatigue and customers are
getting smarter," Furla Chief Executive Eraldo Poletto told
Reuters. The accessible luxury "segment of the market has a lot
of potential because people want balance between the price they
pay for a product and the quality they get."
Furla, which makes the majority of its goods in Italy,
operates 415 boutiques worldwide, including 190 directly-owned.
It said it saw strong growth in Japan, helped by Chinese
tourists, as well as "high double-digit sales growth" in
mainland China, where most big luxury brands including Kering's
Gucci, Burberry, Prada and LVMH's
Louis Vuitton have been suffering.
"Furla's fast growth is a testament to the continuing
development of the accessible luxury space, both in leather
goods and apparel," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca.
Growth in the luxury goods sector has fallen to low single
digits, down from more than 10 percent four years ago, as
customers hunt for bargains and favour more affordable labels
such as Furla, Longchamp and Kate Spade in the United
States.
Several major brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Prada
and Gucci have raised their prices in the euro zone in recent
years, putting off local consumers and tourists and prompting
them to question the value for money proposition they were
getting from luxury goods makers.
Consultancy Bain & Co, which declines to name brands,
estimates that the price of certain best-selling handbags has
risen in the euro-zone by between 30-50 percent in the past
three to four years.
According to a study by the Boston Consulting Group, luxury
prices have increased by an annual cumulative average growth
rate of 14 percent between 2002 and 2012 while the annual
inflation rate was only 2.5 percent.
Luxury brands said they needed to raise prices to close the
gap with higher prices in China and cited other reasons such as
higher market prices for leather hides.
But the price hikes, which came without notable improvements
to the products themselves, have alienated local consumers,
analysts said.
"I think it was too much too soon," said Claudia d'Arpizio,
partner at Bain & Co. "It was clear that in the past three to
five years, Western luxury brands were focusing a lot on China
and they lost a bit the focus of the local customer base who now
feels betrayed by these price increases."
She estimates that outlets where luxury brands sell
products from past seasons at big discounts in malls outside big
cities now represent more than 10 percent of total global luxury
sales, up from 5 percent in 2012.
