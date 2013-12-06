Young Italian shoe brand Moretti gets private equity backing

| PARIS
PARIS Dec 6 Italian luxury shoemaker Alberto
Moretti, known for his velvet slip-ons and stilettos made with
24-carat gold, has secured backing from a newly-formed private
equity firm in the latest deal involving a promising young
designer.
Investors and luxury goods firms are increasingly taking
bets on young brands as consumers become more sophisticated,
particularly in emerging markets, and appetite for ubiquitous
mega brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton wanes.
Luxury industry leader LVMH recently invested in
two fledgling British fashion brands J.W. Anderson and Nicholas
Kirkwood, while rival Gucci-owner Kering took a stake
in young French-American designer Altuzarra.
Alberto Moretti, 38, comes from the Moretti family whose
Tuscan factories have been making shoes for several generations
and still work for brands including Salvatore Ferragamo
, Gucci, Prada and sister label Church's.
His company received attention this year by selling shoes
made with 24-carat gold in a Dubai mall for $4,800, tapping into
one of the biggest markets for luxury shoes in the world.
Middle Eastern buyers are estimated to have spent 20 percent
of their luxury budget on shoes in 2012, according to analysts.
The world shoe market rose to $17 billion from $15 billion
in the past year and, according to consultancy Bain & Co, shoes
are one of the fastest-growing segments in the luxury industry.
Alberto Moretti, who used to design for Car Shoe, also part
of Prada, started his own brand three years ago and now sells
his creations in some 200 stores, including Harrods in London,
Barney's in New York and his own shop in St Tropez, France.
He also designed an exclusive footwear line for the Italia
Independent brand in partnership with his friend Lapo Elkann,
the brother of Fiat Chairman John Elkann and an heir to Italy's
biggest industrial dynasty.
Details of the Moretti transaction were not published but
his company is estimated to make annual revenue of just under 10
million euros ($13.7 million).
The deal is the first for EMCap, a private equity firm
specialised in financing the expansion of Western high-end
consumer goods firms overseas, particularly in emerging markets.
WELL CONNECTED
"The Alberto Moretti brand has a lot of potential,
particularly in the Middle East, South East Asia and Russia,"
said EMCap partner Alexandre Hamaide, who spearheaded the deal.
EMCap partners also include Jean-Fabrice Copé, who used to
work for investment firms KKR in China and Wendel
and is the brother of former French budget minister
Jean-Francois Copé.
There is also Eric Lesieur who used to work at private
equity firm Apax Partners and was former secretary general of
private French spectacles maker Alain Afflelou, and Victor
Gavrilov, formerly from Boston Consulting Group in Paris.
EMCap will own around 40 percent of Alberto Moretti together
with Italian investment fund GenCap while Alberto and his two
brothers will own around 60 percent of the company.
The designer plans to open a shop in Abu Dhabi in the next
few weeks and later in Milan, Jakarta and Dubai.