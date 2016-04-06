Luxury market growth to reach low point in 2016 - Bain

| VERSAILLES, France, April 6
than 250 billion euro ($285 billion) personal luxury goods
market should pick up next year, boosted by resurgent demand in
the United States and China, after hitting a trough in 2016,
consultancy Bain & Co predicted.
Bain, whose industry outlook is an authoritative and
traditionally closely watched barometer of trends because of its
extensive coverage of the sector, forecast luxury sales growth
this year of around 1 percent at constant exchange rates,
against 1.5 percent in 2015.
"I think this year could be a low point for the industry,"
Claudia d'Arpizio, a Bain partner and lead author of studies on
the luxury sector, told Reuters on the fringes of the New York
Times International luxury conference in Versailles, outside
Paris.
Bain is due to release in a few weeks its updated study and
forecasts for the luxury goods market, which includes
accessories, clothing, jewellery and watches, and has not yet
published any figures to show its latest thinking on the
outlook.
In recent weeks there has been a spate of negative news on
the luxury sector but Bain is among the first to quantify an
expected deterioration in trading conditions this year.
It said customers were adopting a wait-and-see attitude in
the U.S. market, which meant demand was expected to revive next
year once the presidential election was over. The strength of
the dollar has also been holding back tourist shoppers.
It also expected demand in mainland China to improve as
price differences narrow with regions such as Europe and China's
new tax measures and border controls help discourage overseas
purchases.
The discrepancy between prices in Europe and China, which
reached a peak of around 70 percent more than a year ago, has
shrunk to around 35 percent on average and could fall to some 25
percent in the near future, Bain said.
PRICE DIFFERENCES
China's personal shoppers or daigou have been arbitraging
those price differences, making a commission on each purchase.
Their thriving business explains why around 80 percent of
Chinese luxury shopping is done abroad.
"If we repatriate that daigou business in the official
channels, it will boost the Chinese domestic luxury market,"
d'Arpizio said.
The luxury goods sector has suffered this year from several
factors, from a drop in the number of tourists coming to Europe,
spooked by militant attacks, to depressed trading in Hong Kong,
weaker demand in China and a subdued U.S. market.
The sector, cyclical in nature, has been going though a
slowdown since 2011, when growth was 13 percent at constant
currencies. Growth was 5 and 6 percent in 2012 and 2013.
Several brokers have cut their earnings forecasts for luxury
stocks, particularly those with high exposure to the depressed
watch market. For example, UBS cut its earnings per share
expectations last week for Cartier-owner Richemont by 7
percent and Swatch Group by 9 percent.
On Wednesday, JP Morgan lowered its like-for-like sales
growth forecast for Burberry to minus 2 percent for the
January-March period against a previous flat forecast.
Bain predicted annual growth in the personal luxury goods
industry of between 2 and 3 percent through the next five years.
($1 = 0.8784 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)