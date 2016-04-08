Polar trips help grow sales at French luxury cruise line Ponant

PARIS, April 8 French luxury cruise line Ponant
plans to almost double its fleet of ships over the next three
years to expand into new regions after trips to far-flung
destinations such as the Antarctic helped lift sales by 40
percent last year.
Boosted by the arrival of a fifth vessel, revenue reached
165 million euros ($187 million) in 2015, with passenger numbers
rising to 30,000, Ponant said on Friday.
"There is more and more interest in making trips to unusual
destinations," said Jean-Emmanuel Sauvee, founder and chairman
of Ponant. "This is helping luxury cruise companies like us."
Consumer spending on luxury experiences such as travel, food
and hotels last year outgrew spending on luxury products such as
jewellery, watches, handbags and clothing, according to
consultancy Bain & Co.
Ponant sells cruises to places such as Alaska, Greenland,
the Baltic Sea, the Russian far east, the Kamchatka peninsula,
the Arctic and the Antarctic.
It competes with companies such as Silversea, Crystal
cruises and Seabourn, which is owned by Carnival Corp,
and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, controlled by Norwegian Cruise
Line Holdings.
Sauvee, who started Ponant operations with one cruise ship
in 1991, said the fleet would increase to nine ships within
three years and cover new regions such as Latin America and the
Indian Ocean. Before last year, sales had been rising over 20
percent annually.
Ponant was acquired last year by Artemis, the Pinault family
investment vehicle that controls Gucci owner Kering.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)