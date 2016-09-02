Pay for luxury goods CEOs should no longer be sales-based -broker

| PARIS, Sept 2
PARIS, Sept 2 The performance targets of luxury
goods companies' chief executives are too often based on a
sales-growth yardstick that has become inappropriate in the
current spending downturn, broker Exane BNP Paribas said on
Friday.
Sales growth in the sector has slowed to low single-digit
percentages for some products, such as leather goods, with more
severe declines in other segments, including luxury watches, in
a spending downturn exacerbated by a drop in tourist travel
because of security concerns.
"We believe that most companies need an overhaul in total
compensation logic and criteria, and that many would benefit
from better aligning CEO compensation with shareholders'
interests," Exane BNP Paribas said in a note.
Instead of sales, Exane BNP Paribas argues that luxury
brands should focus on return on invested capital (ROIC),
cashflow and total shareholder return, suggesting that such
performance criteria became an area of focus when investors
picked luxury stocks.
"We view this as an area of opportunity as luxury goods
companies will need to work harder to attract investors in this
structurally more subdued growth environment," the broker said.
