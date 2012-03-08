Luxury watch prices to tick higher in 2012

* LVMH watch head says plans single-digit price increase
* Diamond, gold prices stable after 2011 spike
By Antonella Ciancio and Nathalie Olof-Ors
BASEL, Switzerland, March 8 Luxury
watchmakers, whose costs have stabilised in recent months, are
set to increase prices this year as concerns remain over raw
material costs and Swiss franc volatility.
Luxury groups meeting at the world's biggest watch and
jewels fair this week voiced concern that the recent respite in
diamond and gold prices would not be enough to help the sector.
"We will surely increase our prices, yes. We try to limit
the prices on the client but a price increase is expected,
absolutely," Frédéric de Narp, president and chief executive of
U.S. diamond miner and jeweler Harry Winston told
Reuters.
"Prices of diamonds, in particular the very small ones used
in watches, more than doubled over a very short period of time,"
he said.
Prices of 0.5-carat polished diamonds rose 36 percent in the
first seven months of 2011 as investors fled financial markets.
Prices then dropped in August and have stabilised this year,
according to data compiled by diamond analyst Martin Rapaport.
"The good news is that gold and diamond prices have
stabilised or have even fallen. But this does not exempt us from
increasing prices, because the price average is high and there
are negative impacts that must be dealt with through a further
increase in prices this year," Francesco Trapani, head of French
group LVMH's watch and jewels division, told Reuters.
Harry Winston said diamond prices could tick up again this
year because of strong demand from mature and emerging
countries. "Nearly 80 percent of Americans buy an engagement
ring for their brides. The bridal market is growing in China,
from a relatively low 30 percent today," de Narp said.
IRRATIONAL LOVE
Adding to input costs, concerns remain over the Swiss franc,
the currency in which most watchmakers' production costs are
denominated.
The Swiss National Bank has capped the franc at 1.20 per
euro since September to halt a rapid surge in the currency,
which flirted with parity against the euro in August and
threatened to tip the country into recession.
"Everybody preferred 1.30 to 1.20, but I am happy that the
Swiss franc is at this level now," Jean-Claude Biver, chairman
of Hublot, one of the fastest-rising watch brands within LVMH,
told Reuters.
"The exchange rate at 1.20 is artificial. We will certainly
increase prices if the euro continues to weaken against the
Swiss franc and if gold and diamonds continue to rise," he said.
Biver said he was confident luxury lovers would continue to
buy expensive timepieces. "Price is not the first reason behind
the purchase of a watch," he said.
Hublot, known for sporty designs and high-tech materials
such as unscratchable gold, unveiled a swatch with a price tag
of 5 million Swiss francs ($5.5 million).
Patek Philippe said raising prices was not the main concern
for a watchmaker whose entry price is 10,000 euros ($13,000).
"For Patek, this is not really a goal to increase prices,"
chairman Thierry Stern told Reuters. "Patek is not only about
big numbers. I also need to have young guy who is just 18 years
old, just graduated, and will receive his first Patek."