LVMH results send chill across luxury goods sector

* LVMH shares down as much 7.2 pct
* Trading update bodes ill for Gucci, Richemont
* Hong Kong protests weigh on already weaker Chinese demand
* Weak rouble, Ukraine crisis damps Russian interest
* Strong euro, robbery fears impact Paris shoppers
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, July 25 The outlook for the luxury goods
industry darkened on Friday as poor results from industry leader
LVMH showed how the strong euro and political protests
in Hong Kong were major factors curbing spending by Chinese and
Russian customers.
Shares in LVMH, seen as setting the tone for the luxury
goods industry, fell as much as 7.2 percent on Friday - the
biggest one-day drop since 2009, dragging down companies in the
sector such as Cartier-owner Richemont, down 3 percent and
Gucci-owner Kering, which fell 3.7 percent.
LVMH's trading update late on Thursday revealed a marked
drop in business in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protests have
deterred Chinese visitors, as well as a drop in demand from
elsewhere in China, and a much-worse-than-expected slump in
Japan, boding ill for the sector.
"We believe this sends a cold chill to investors who bought
back into luxury in the spring in expectation of an upturn in
demand from Chinese buyers," said JP Morgan Cazenove luxury
goods analyst Melanie Flouquet.
Sales growth in the luxury goods industry, which bounced
back between 2010 and 2012 after the financial crisis, has been
slowing in the past two years, hit by China's crackdown on
corruption and conspicuous spending.
Many luxury brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci and some
watchmakers, had invested heavily in new shops in China since
the mid-2000s to entice middle and upper class buyers.
China had been seen as the industry's main growth engine,
helping make up for lacklustre demand in Europe and Japan.
But on Friday, LVMH's results cemented the view that buoyant
demand from China would never return and the global luxury goods
industry was entering a long period of modest growth.
"Sentiment towards the industry may not change direction
until trends in Asia stabilise," said Omar Saad, consumer goods
analyst at New York broker ISI Group.
On Thursday, LVMH published first-half sales and profits
below expectations and said fewer tourists, particularly from
China, were shopping in Hong Kong. The former British colony is
where many leading luxury brands earn more than 10 percent of
their global revenue.
For Richemont, it represents about 16 percent of its sales
and for Swatch Group, which on Tuesday expressed
concern about future trading there, it is about 12 percent.
GIFT FOR FAVOURS
Together, Hong Kong, Macao and mainland China represent more
than a third of sales for most leading luxury brands. The
industry downturn has hit watchmakers hardest as timepieces are
a classic gift-for-favours item.
"It will take a few months, if not a few quarters, for the
situation to normalise," LVMH Chief Financial Office
Jean-Jacques Guiony said on Thursday of the group's watch
business in China. LVMH's watch business, which includes the
Hublot, Zenith, Louis Vuitton and Tag Heuer brands, is much
smaller than that of Swatch and Richemont.
Adding to its woes, the world's No.1 luxury group said
growth in sales from Louis Vuitton, its main cash cow, had
dropped in China in the second quarter from the first, while
revenues from Chinese tourists declined in major European
markets such as France.
The strong euro has made goods and services more expensive
for tourists, and LVMH was the latest luxury group to complain
that numbers of Chinese tourists in shopping hotspots such as
Paris had dropped due to their fears of being mugged.
Chinese tourism associations say their citizens are targeted
in Paris because they are thought more likely to carry cash than
other tourists.
Russian tourists, the world's No.2 luxury goods buyers after
the Chinese, have been travelling and spending less on luxury
goods in Europe due to the Ukraine crisis and the fall in the
rouble, according to several luxury brands including Gucci and
leather goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo.
But analysts said some of LVMH's grim news was specific to
the group. Louis Vuitton, the source of more than half of LVMH's
operating profit, has been struggling to counter a feeling among
emerging market customers that it has become too ubiquitous.
The brand's sales growth in the second quarter collapsed to
zero from 9 percent the previous three months. Next week, all
eyes will be on Gucci, which has seen revenue growth collapse in
the past three years from over 10 percent to close to zero.
Like Gucci, Louis Vuitton has been trying to win back
customers and regain exclusivity by strengthening its higher-end
offering with leather goods and smart designs. But analysts said
its latest results showed such efforts could take longer than
expected to pay off.
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris;
Editing by Andrew Callus and Giles Elgood)