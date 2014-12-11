BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank sells stake in Swisscanto to Zuercher Kantonalbank

Dec 11 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* Sells stake in Swisscanto to Zuercher Kantonalbank

* Through sale of its package of 3.8 pct of shares of Swisscanto Holding AG in 2015 to receive added income (before taxes) of around 14 million Swiss francs ($14.50 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9654 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)