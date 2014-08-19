版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 19日 星期二 13:15 BJT

BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank reports H1 profit after tax of CHF 94.4 million

Aug 19 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG : * Says H1 profit after tax 94.4 million Swiss francs (plus 3.4%) * Says confirms earnings forecast for 2014 * Says continues to expect for 2014 result to be about that of level of 2013

(result after tax 2013: CHF 179.3 million) * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1rQDO7v] * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐