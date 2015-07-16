LVMH executive: Apple Watch rival to cost 1,400 euros -Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, July 16 French luxury goods maker
LVMH will launch a rival product to Apple Inc's
Apple Watch costing 1,400 euros ($1,526), Jean-Claude
Biver President of the LVMH Watch Division told German daily
Handelsblatt.
Apple Watches come in three lines, with prices starting at
around 400-450 euros, a mid-range running from around 700 to
1,250 euros and a luxury edition ranging from around 11,000 to
18,000 euros, according to Apple's German online store.
Initial sales estimates based on U.S. online data suggest
the Apple Watch has sold poorly since it was introduced in
April, due in part to product shortages and that the
overwhelming majority of buyers are for the lower priced Apple
Watch Sport.
LVMH, which owns the Zenith, Hublot and Tag Heuer watch
brands, welcomed the arrival of the Apple Watch because the
marketing power of the Apple brand will help create a new class
of clients enthusiastic about luxury watches, Biver told the
paper.
He said LVMH's watch division was focused on winning market
share, rather than being driven by specific sales and profit
targets, and will seek to "massively" build out its Tag Heuer
and Hublot brands in China.
LVMH Watches only makes about 5 percent of its revenue in
China, Biver told the paper.
Biver is shifting Tag Heuer's strategy away from taking the
brand upmarket into the price category of 6,500 euros, and will
instead focus on producing watches costing between 1,500 euros
to 4,500 euros, he told the paper.
Each of the three brands should outperform the Swiss export
market in its segment by at least 1 percent this year, and he
hopes Hublot will see an 8 percent outperformance on this basis,
Biver told the paper.
