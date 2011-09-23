LVMH says it controls 98.09 pct of Bulgari

BRIEF-Egain reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Egain announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
PARIS, Sept 23 LVMH (LVMH.PA) , the world's biggest luxury group, said on Friday it controls 98.09 percent of Italy's Bulgari BULG.MI after minority shareholders tendered their shares as part of its 3.7 billion euro ($5 billion) offer for the high-end jeweler .
LVMH said that it had received 31.31 percent Bulgari shares from minority shareholders as of Friday, the deadline for its offer. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting By Elena Berton, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Control4 reports record revenue and income from operations for the fourth quarter
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: