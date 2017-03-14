Swiss watch demand improving thanks to China - LVMH watch head Biver

BRUNNEN, Switzerland, March 14 Demand for Swiss
watches has improved, driven by a rebound in Chinese purchases,
the head of luxury group LVMH's watch business said on
Tuesday.
"There's a real rebound in mainland China and, thanks to
Chinese tourists, this will help watch sales elsewhere,"
Jean-Claude Biver, head of LVMH's watch business, said on the
sidelines of the launch of its new smartwatch.
Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer, owned by LVMH, with its partners
Intel Corp and Google on Tuesday launched a
connected watch that it hopes will seduce tech geeks and
traditional watch lovers alike by letting them swap the
connected module for a mechanical movement.
Biver said the group aimed to sell 150,000 pieces of the new
watch in 2017.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; writing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)