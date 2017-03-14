UPDATE 1-Connected or mechanical? TAG Heuer tries to bridge gap with module watch

(Adds LVMH watch head's comments, context)
By Silke Koltrowitz
BRUNNEN, Switzerland, March 14 Swiss watchmaker
TAG Heuer, owned by LVMH, sought to appeal to tech
geeks and traditionalists alike on Tuesday by launching a
connected watch that lets wearers switch between a smart watch
head and a traditional mechanical movement.
Watch exports fell some 10 percent last year as sales of
traditional Swiss timepieces slowed.
But Jean-Claude Biver, head of LVMH's watch business, said:
"We're seeing a really spectacular rebound in mainland China,
and this, thanks to tourism, is helping other markets as well."
TAG Heuer's connected watch looks traditional. But the round
watch case, containing the module that displays the time and
information from the applications installed, can be unfastened
from the watch strap and replaced with a separately sold watch
case which looks almost identical, but has a traditional dial
instead of a screen and contains a traditional mechanical watch
movement.
TAG Heuer is trying to overcome the apparent contradiction
between Swiss mechanical watches -- powered by gearworks
invented centuries ago and designed to last decades -- and the
latest technology to win new customers.
Biver, launching TAG Heuer's second-generation connected
watch in Brunnen, was echoing comments by Swatch Group
Chief Executive Nick Hayek in a newspaper interview.
Biver said TAG Heuer aimed to sell 150,000 pieces in 2017
and would launch a smaller unisex version in October. Despite an
investment of over 10 million Swiss francs ($10 million), the
connected watch was profitable, he said, adding TAG Heuer had
sold 56,000 pieces of the first-generation connected watch.
Thanks to a technology transfer from partner Intel Corp
, the watch can be assembled in Switzerland, thus
qualifying for the traditionally coveted "Swiss Made" label.
The basic TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 will cost $1,650
for a watch module based on Google's Android Wear 2.0,
with a built-in GPS and NFC contactless payment chip. An extra
$4,000 can buy a mechanical watch module and a more expensive
version is also available.
Market research firm Strategy Analytics estimates that 21
million smartwatches were sold in 2016. During the fourth
quarter, Apple Watch took 63 percent of the smartwatch market,
or 5 million devices. Samsung was second with 10 percent, down
from 16 percent in the year-ago quarter.
($1 = 1.0086 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt. Editing by
Michael Shields/Ruth Pitchford)