RPT-LVMH's digital drive takes time despite Apple hire

By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Sept 26 When LVMH hired former
Apple music executive Ian Rogers to craft a digital strategy,
investors may have hoped for some quick results. If so, they are
probably disappointed.
Almost a year later, aside from drafting in more
digitally-savvy people and taking part in a technology start-up
fair, his impact on the world's biggest luxury goods group has
yet to become visible.
Changing mentalities and priorities at LVMH takes time,
according to sources close to the 78 billion euro ($88
billion)group controlled by France's richest man, Bernard
Arnault.
LVMH's online strategy appears inconsistent across its more
than 70 businesses and brands. Some labels such as Louis Vuitton
and Fendi have made great strides along with cosmetics retailer
Sephora, but Celine stands out as an apparent laggard.
Arnault hired Rogers, a 44-year-old American who once worked
with the Beastie Boys hip hop band, to challenge the digital
mindset of his executives. Rivals Prada and Hermes
are revamping their websites to offer a wider choice
of products and communicate better about the brand with videos,
photos and drawings, on top of other digital content.
Online sales have become the industry's most important
engine of growth. Analysts expect internet transactions will
represent 20 percent of all luxury sales in a decade, up from
7-8 percent now. LVMH's total online sales are less than 5
percent, they estimate.
Adapting to the Web, to sell and communicate with customers,
is a challenge for many in the business.
Chris Morton, chief executive of Lyst.com, a multi-brand
online luxury retailer in which Arnault's family investment
company has a small stake, said no company in the industry could
afford to ignore the Web.
"A luxury brand that avoids the internet is effectively
refusing to engage with its customers where they are
increasingly spending time and money," he said. "It is not
listening to what its customers want, which is dangerous in any
consumer-facing industry."
More than 60 percent of luxury goods purchases, online or
in-store, depend on what customers see on the Web about the
brand, analysts say.
"The question is no longer whether luxury brands should
enter the digital world, but how," said Nathalie Remy, partner
at consultancy McKinsey.
DIVERGING VIEWS
The internet has been around for two decades but only in the
last few years have most luxury goods makers realised why they
need to be there. Some customers browse online and then buy in
stores, while others engage in "showrooming" - they check out
products at a store and then buy online.
"For many luxury firms, digital is a hard new reality," the
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said in a report last week. "They
have to confront the new tension between their traditional world
of exclusivity and the web world of access for everyone."
It took the industry time to ditch the assumption that the
purchasing experience could never be as good online as in stores
on the most fashionable streets of European cities.
Even now, some question the rush to go digital, such as
appealing to mass audiences on Instagram, the industry's most
widely-used social media app in Europe and North America.
Patrick Grant, a designer at Savile Row tailors Norton and
Sons in London, said brands should occupy a rarefied world of
luxury and specialness and "step away from the noise and spam of
Instagram bloggers and floggers".
"Why does a fashion brand need to have a million followers
on Instagram? It doesn't feel like fashion to me," Grant told
BBC radio during London Fashion Week earlier this month.
Another stumbling block may be that some industry executives
are struggling to adjust personally. One consultant in the
industry told Reuters of clients who still rely on their
secretaries to print out emails and type up their replies.
"How do you want these people to put the internet at the top
of their priorities?" the consultant said.
LVMH's digital revolution may be slow partly due to its
decentralised nature, with each of its businesses taking
different approaches to using technology and the internet.
For example, some LVMH managers believe brands should show
online which items are available and where. Others argue that if
customers know what they want is out of stock, this discourages
them from visiting the store where they might have bought
something different from what they were initially looking for.
"Making stocks public is one of many topics being
discussed," said a person who is close to the group.
France, along with Italy, is less digitally "mature" than
other markets, BCG said in its report based on a survey of about
10,000 consumers in 10 countries. Only 31 percent of French
luxury shoppers said they had researched their last product
online and bought it in a store, compared with 47 percent in the
United States and Brazil, and 46 percent in Japan.
JEANS AND SWEATERS
Group insiders say Arnault liked the style and attitude of
Rogers who appears in jeans and sweaters like most Silicon
Valley entrepreneurs, in contrast to the typical LVMH boss in a
well-tailored suit.
Rogers is Chief Digital Officer but does not sit on LVMH's
11-strong executive committee chaired by Arnault. However,
"internally, people respect him because of his track record",
said one luxury consultant whose clients include LVMH and did
not wish to be identified.
After working with the Beastie Boys and Yahoo, Rogers spent
less than a year at Apple after it had paid about $3 billion in
2014 for Beats, the music streaming and headphones company he
led, backed by Elton John and Pharrell Williams.
Rogers steered LVMH's participation this spring at the Paris
technology start-up fair Viva Technology, where the group's TAG
Heuer company presented its internet connected smart watch.
"It must have helped LVMH managers think about the need to
invest time and money in technology but in practice, I am not
sure what it brought the group," a source close to LVMH said.
ONLINE GROWTH
The internet has become the make-or-break factor for many
luxury brands as growth has become more difficult to achieve.
Annual sales growth in luxury goods has dropped to low
single digits from above 10 percent four years ago as demand
from China weakened and brands no longer benefit from the boost
they once got from opening shops and raising prices.
Big brands also face heightened competition from small,
up-and-coming labels that are increasingly popular on social
media.
Some of LVMH's fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi
and Kenzo have ploughed significant resources into social media,
e-commerce and technology.
Fendi, which is estimated to generate sales of more than 1
billion euros, has integrated its online and bricks-and-mortar
stores. If a sales person helps a customer to complete a
purchase online, that entitles the staff member to a commission
as if it had been made in the shop.
Sephora is one of LVMH's most digitally-minded retailers. It
has an e-commerce website that is easy to use, and contacts
customers via e-mail or text message to suggest products or
offer discounts.
Ricardo Tisci, designer at LVMH's Givenchy, is one of the
industry's most active on Instagram with 1.7 million followers.
Customers can buy on the brand's website through Apple's iTunes
and mobile devices.
At the other end of the spectrum, Celine - which has an
estimated annual turnover of 600 million euros - sells very
little on the internet and has no e-commerce website of its own.
Young buyers spend more time on social media than reading
magazines or watching TV. Yet on Instagram, Celine's official
account carries less than 10 posts and only 2,000 followers
while its star designer Phoebe Philo is barely present.
By contrast, Chanel has 15 million followers and 473 posts
while its creative director Karl Lagerfeld has 3 million
followers and around 700 posts.
That said, many big luxury brands including Chanel and Dior
have not yet fully developed their in-house e-commerce websites
through which they now sell mostly cosmetics.
Like Celine and Louis Vuitton, the two brands also do not
sell fashion or leather goods on third party websites such as
Net-a-porter while other LVMH labels such as Givenchy, Fendi and
Kenzo have done so for many years.
($1 = 0.8884 euros)
(editing by David Stamp)