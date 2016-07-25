UPDATE 2-LVMH sells loss-making Donna Karan to G-III in $650 million deal

(Adds details, comments, analyst)
By Dominique Vidalon and Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, July 25 French luxury group LVMH
is selling Donna Karan International, the parent of
New York label DKNY, to U.S. clothing firm G-III Apparel Group
in a deal valuing the loss-making fashion brand at $650
million.
The sale comes just over a year after a new design team had
been put in place, showing how little patience LVMH has for
underperforming businesses in the current tough trading
environment.
Analysts estimate DKNY's annual sales at $450 million to
$500 million, meaning G-III would be paying 1-1.5 times annual
revenue, less than the 1.9 times LVMH paid when it bought the
brand in 2001.
"Selling DKNY is a way to get rid of a problem, at a time
when the market is tough and luxury companies would be right to
show less leniency with underperforming businesses," said Exane
BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca.
Founded in 1984 by Donna Karan, the label came to define the
professional working woman's wardrobe with its sleek and
sophisticated mix and match pieces. The designer expanded the
Donna Karan New York brand by creating a less expensive clothing
line for younger women called DKNY.
Over time, the Donna Karan brand lost touch with its
customers as its brightly patterned African-inspired designs
confused an identity based on jersey dresses, bodysuits and wrap
skirts, fashion editors said.
And sister label DKNY struggled to compete with so-called
accessible luxury brands Michael Kors and Tory Burch
and edgier New York newcomers such as Alexander Wang.
LVMH publishes first-half figures on Tuesday, which analysts
expect will provide further evidence of the slowdown affecting
the global luxury goods industry, caused in part by lower
tourist spending in Europe following militant attacks.
PROBLEM CHILDREN
The luxury conglomerate also faces pressure to turn around
Marc Jacobs, which has seen its sales dive in the past two
years. Analysts estimate Marc Jacobs makes even bigger losses
than DKNY.
However, the two companies' losses have not been so material
to make it a priority for the group, which owns 70 brands and
generates 4 billion euros ($4.39 billion) in annual net profit.
JP Morgan analyst Melanie Flouquet said the disposal did not
herald an overhaul of LVMH's brands.
"We think it was opportunistic and that the offer from G-III
came at the right time and the right price," she said. "This
disposal will also free up management time to devote to other
assets."
However Citi analysts said that the French group may sell
its duty-free cruise line business Miami Cruise and not renew
the DFS Hong Kong airport's concession at the end of next year.
"DFS Hong Kong has suffered from significant revenue and
margin pressures over the past couple of years owing to the
structural changes of the Hong Kong luxury retail landscape,"
Citi said.
G-III owns brands such as Vilebrequin and Andrew Marc and
makes clothing for Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl
Lagerfeld among others.
It will fund the deal through new debt and $75 million of
G-III common stock to be issued to LVMH.
($1 = 0.9105 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pacale Denis, editing by Louise
Heavens)