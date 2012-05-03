LVMH suffers partial setback in eBay court challenge

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
PARIS May 3 French luxury goods company LVMH suffered a setback in its attempts to stamp out counterfeit trading on eBay, as a French court partially overturned a previous ruling against the online auctioneer.
France's highest appeals court found that a lower court did not have jurisdiction over the San Jose, California-based company's U.S. website but upheld the earlier ruling as applied to its French and British sites.
A host of perfume and cosmetic brands under the LVMH umbrella, including Christian Dior, Givenchy and Guerlain, had sued eBay claiming that the site allowed trade in counterfeit goods.
LVMH also claimed that the sale of real perfumes through non approved distribution channels like eBay hurt its business.
In 2008 a lower court in France ordered eBay to pay LVMH 38.5 million euros. A subsequent appeals court reduced the sum to 5.7 million euros but affirmed that eBay had been in the wrong.
The decision on Thursday will likely lead to a reduction in the existing fine, the court said, once the lower court reviews the case again.
The court also overturned an injunction banning the trade in LVMH perfumes on the eBay site, noting that such trade did not violate the laws governing private commerce.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS